NVIDIA 415.13 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released With Assorted Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 November 2018 at 10:03 AM EST. 5 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA today released their first beta release for Linux/Solaris/BSD users in the 415 release stream.

NVIDIA 415.13 is now the first post-410 series driver for Linux users. That 410 driver series was big for introducing NVIDIA RTX "Turing" graphics card support and initial Vulkan ray-tracing support. The NVIDIA 415 driver isn't as significant but has various fixes and improvements throughout its large driver stack. Among the highlights for the NVIDIA 415.13 Linux driver beta include:

- NVIDIA installer improvements with a new pre-unload hook.

- NVIDIA Settings improvements including an indicator for the synchronization state on PRIME displays, icon/theme fixes, and improved appearance/functionality on resize.

- A fix that could cause Wine to crash.

- A new HardDPMS configuration option.

- Various Vulkan fixes.

- Various OpenGL and X.Org Server bug fixes.

The 415.13 release notes don't indicate if they have pulled in all of their recent Vulkan beta driver work for features like transform feedback, but I'll be firing up some tests shortly to see the improvements especially on the Wine / Steam Play front.

The NVIDIA 415.13 Linux driver is available for download from NVIDIA.com.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 410.73 Linux Driver Released With Quadro RTX 5000/6000 Support
NVIDIA Developers Express Interest In Helping Out libc++/libstdc++ Parallel Algorithms
NVIDIA 410.66 Linux Driver Released With RTX 2070 Support, Vulkan Ray-Tracing, Etc
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Linux Benchmarks Will Be Coming
NVIDIA's Guide For Getting Started With RTX Ray-Tracing In Vulkan
NVIDIA Announces "RAPIDS" Open-Source Data Analytics / Machine Learning Platform
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
System76 Unveils Thelio "Open" Desktops With Intel/AMD CPU Options, NVIDIA/Radeon GPUs
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code