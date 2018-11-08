NVIDIA today released their first beta release for Linux/Solaris/BSD users in the 415 release stream.
NVIDIA 415.13 is now the first post-410 series driver for Linux users. That 410 driver series was big for introducing NVIDIA RTX "Turing" graphics card support and initial Vulkan ray-tracing support. The NVIDIA 415 driver isn't as significant but has various fixes and improvements throughout its large driver stack. Among the highlights for the NVIDIA 415.13 Linux driver beta include:
- NVIDIA installer improvements with a new pre-unload hook.
- NVIDIA Settings improvements including an indicator for the synchronization state on PRIME displays, icon/theme fixes, and improved appearance/functionality on resize.
- A fix that could cause Wine to crash.
- A new HardDPMS configuration option.
- Various Vulkan fixes.
- Various OpenGL and X.Org Server bug fixes.
The 415.13 release notes don't indicate if they have pulled in all of their recent Vulkan beta driver work for features like transform feedback, but I'll be firing up some tests shortly to see the improvements especially on the Wine / Steam Play front.
The NVIDIA 415.13 Linux driver is available for download from NVIDIA.com.
5 Comments