NVIDIA 410.93 Linux Driver Released With Quadro RTX 8000 Support, 4.20 Kernel Compatible
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 3 January 2019 at 11:10 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
The NVIDIA 410.93 Linux driver is out today as the company's first Linux driver release of 2019.

While the NVIDIA 415.25 Linux driver was released back in December with support for the new Turing-based Quadro RTX 8000 graphics card, 415 is the current short-lived driver series. With 410 being the current "long-lived" driver series with a longer support period, the NVIDIA 410.93 driver was released this morning with Quadro RTX 8000 series compatibility and other fixes.

Several of the fixes pertain to support for the Linux 4.20 kernel. Besides the updated Linux kernel compatibility, there is a KWin OpenGL crash fix, a Vulkan external semaphore issue, and some other small fixes. There is also a new option to allow restricting GPU performance counters to root/administrator users only.

More details and download links on NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA's 2018 Linux Highlights Included Some Open-Source Milestones, But Not Many
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti vs. TITAN RTX In 82 Linux Graphics / Compute Benchmarks
Linux Getting Driver Work To Support Tesla V100 NVLink GPUs On High-End POWER9 Servers
The Open-Source NVIDIA PhysX 4.0 Code Is Now Available
NVIDIA 415.25 Linux Driver Released With Support For The TITAN RTX & Quadro RTX 8000
PGI 18.10 Community Edition Compiler Released For High-Performance Multi-Core CPUs & GPUs
Popular News This Week
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop