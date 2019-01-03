The NVIDIA 410.93 Linux driver is out today as the company's first Linux driver release of 2019.
While the NVIDIA 415.25 Linux driver was released back in December with support for the new Turing-based Quadro RTX 8000 graphics card, 415 is the current short-lived driver series. With 410 being the current "long-lived" driver series with a longer support period, the NVIDIA 410.93 driver was released this morning with Quadro RTX 8000 series compatibility and other fixes.
Several of the fixes pertain to support for the Linux 4.20 kernel. Besides the updated Linux kernel compatibility, there is a KWin OpenGL crash fix, a Vulkan external semaphore issue, and some other small fixes. There is also a new option to allow restricting GPU performance counters to root/administrator users only.
More details and download links on NVIDIA.com.
