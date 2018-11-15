For those using the NVIDIA long-lived 410 Linux driver series over the in-beta 415.xx driver series, the 410.78 driver release is out today as the newest stable binary driver build.
The NVIDIA 410.78 rolls out with official support for the Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card and a handful of bug fixes. The bug fixes include addressing a possible X Server hang when using legacy VGA mode, mode-setting failure with SDI output, and Vulkan rendering corruption.
The NVIDIA 410.78 Linux driver is available for download from NVIDIA.com.
NVIDIA introduced the Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card this week as their latest Turing-based product. The RTX 4000 features 36 RT cores, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, VirtualLink support, 288 tensor cores, and more. The Quadro RTX 4000 will begin shipping in December starting at $900 USD.
3 Comments