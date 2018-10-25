NVIDIA 410.73 Linux Driver Released With Quadro RTX 5000/6000 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 25 October 2018 at 11:25 AM EDT.
As the latest to the NVIDIA 410 Linux driver series, rolling out today is the 410.73 Linux stable driver update.

The principal addition to the new NVIDIA 410.73 Linux driver update is officially supporting the Turing-based Quadro RTX 5000 and Quadro RTX 6000 graphics cards. Those were the Turing-based ray-tracing-focused workstation cards announced back in August and will cost $2,300 to $6,300 USD for those models (or $10k+ for the RTX 8000 series). The RTX 6000 cards are expected to begin shipping at the end of October while the RTX 5000 will ship around mid-November.


The NVIDIA 410.73 Linux driver also now properly identifies USB-C display connections on Turing graphics cards rather than being labeled another DisplayPort output, fixes a Vulkan bug in the device display properties, and also now reports the synchronization state for PRIME displays within the NVIDIA Settings panel.

The updated NVIDIA Linux driver is available at NVIDIA.com.
