NVIDIA today released new Vulkan beta drivers in the form of v399.17 for Windows and v396.54.02 for Linux.
This latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver is mostly notable on the Windows front as there it adds support for VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace and VK_EXT_hdr_metadata.
But the NVIDIA 396.54.02 driver should at least be practical for Linux gamers using DXVK / Steam Play. The one mentioned driver change to benefit DXVK in this release are taking care of some missing primitives with some DXVK content. Other bug fixing in this Friday driver update include updating VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor and fixing the entry points to VK_EXT_conditional_rendering.
Those wanting to enjoy this latest NVIDIA Vulkan driver update this weekend for a hopefully more optimal Linux gaming experience can find it at developer.nvidia.com.
