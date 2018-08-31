NVIDIA 396.54.02 Vulkan Beta Driver Brings Some Fixes For DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 31 August 2018 at 04:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA today released new Vulkan beta drivers in the form of v399.17 for Windows and v396.54.02 for Linux.

This latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver is mostly notable on the Windows front as there it adds support for VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace and VK_EXT_hdr_metadata.

But the NVIDIA 396.54.02 driver should at least be practical for Linux gamers using DXVK / Steam Play. The one mentioned driver change to benefit DXVK in this release are taking care of some missing primitives with some DXVK content. Other bug fixing in this Friday driver update include updating VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor and fixing the entry points to VK_EXT_conditional_rendering.

Those wanting to enjoy this latest NVIDIA Vulkan driver update this weekend for a hopefully more optimal Linux gaming experience can find it at developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 390.87 Linux Driver Backports That Important Performance Fix
NVIDIA Introducing NV_memory_attachment For OpenGL
NVIDIA Talks Up GeForce RTX 2080 Series Performance, But No Linux Mentions
NVIDIA RTX / Ray-Tracing Support For Vulkan Coming Soon
NVIDIA 396.54 Linux Driver Released To Fix A OpenGL/Vulkan Performance Bug
NVIDIA Unveils The GeForce RTX 20 Series, Linux Benchmarks Should Be Coming
Popular News This Week
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel