The NVIDIA 396.18.11 Vulkan beta driver for Linux was released on Friday as pulling in the latest upstream fixes to the Vulkan beta driver branch for Windows and Linux.
The 396.18.11 Linux driver and 397.76 Windows driver pull in the latest fixes from their general release driver. For the Linux release, it comes just three days after another small beta update (396.18.08) that was released to fix Alt-Tab freezing with the DXVK Direct3D11-over-Vulkan implementation.
The latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers can be found at developer.nvidia.com. It's great to continue seeing NVIDIA make frequent Vulkan driver updates, especially in light of the recent roll-out of their new "NVVM" SPIR-V shader compiler and other recent improvements.
