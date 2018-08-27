NVIDIA 390.87 Linux Driver Backports That Important Performance Fix
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 27 August 2018 at 12:14 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has today shipped the 390.87 Linux driver as their latest update to the 390 "long-lived" driver series

The only change to the 390.87 Linux driver is back-porting the performance fix from 396.54, the current "short-lived" driver series. As explained there, the performance fix addresses a resource leak that over time with launching multiple OpenGL/Vulkan applications could lead to a significant slow-down in performance.

See our benchmarks of this sizable performance fix -- it makes a great deal of improvement for OpenGL/Vulkan for this regression originally introduced at the start of the 390 driver series.

So if you are still on the 390 driver series, make sure to go ahead and download 390.87.
