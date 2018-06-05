NVIDIA 390.67 Linux Driver Released WIth X.Org Server 1.20 Support, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 5 June 2018 at 11:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
The NVIDIA 390.67 Linux driver is now available as the latest "long-term" series driver release for those sticking to that over the newer but short-term NVIDIA 396 driver series.

Most prominent to the NVIDIA 390.67 driver release is X.Org Server 1.20 support, which has been available via the 396 channel but has now been back-ported to this long-term supported driver branch. X.Org Server 1.20 hasn't been adopted much beyond the rolling-release distributions, but will be appearing in the prominent H2'2018 Linux distribution releases.

The NVIDIA 390.67 driver also has fixes pertaining to Quadro SDI capture hardware, KWin OpenGL compositing crashing with certain applications, a crash when launching Vulkan applications, a crash when launching some Wine programs, and other fixes.

Those on the NVIDIA 390 Linux driver series can download this latest maintenance release at NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Jetson Xavier Announced: Shipping This Summer With Volta GPU, 8 x ARM64 CPUs
NVIDIA’s Next Generation Mainstream GPU Will At Least Be Detailed In August
NVIDIA HGX-2 HPC/AI Server Platform Offers 16 x V100 GPUs, 2 PFLOPS of Tensor Cores
NVIDIA 396.24.02 Linux Driver Brings New Vulkan Extensions
CUDA 9.2 Released With GEMM Improvements
NVIDIA 390.59 Linux Driver Brings New GPU Support, X.Org Server 1.20 Compatibility
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC