The NVIDIA 390.67 Linux driver is now available as the latest "long-term" series driver release for those sticking to that over the newer but short-term NVIDIA 396 driver series.
Most prominent to the NVIDIA 390.67 driver release is X.Org Server 1.20 support, which has been available via the 396 channel but has now been back-ported to this long-term supported driver branch. X.Org Server 1.20 hasn't been adopted much beyond the rolling-release distributions, but will be appearing in the prominent H2'2018 Linux distribution releases.
The NVIDIA 390.67 driver also has fixes pertaining to Quadro SDI capture hardware, KWin OpenGL compositing crashing with certain applications, a crash when launching Vulkan applications, a crash when launching some Wine programs, and other fixes.
Those on the NVIDIA 390 Linux driver series can download this latest maintenance release at NVIDIA.com.
