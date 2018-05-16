For those using the long-lived NVIDIA 390 driver series rather than the latest NVIDIA 396 short-lived series (or happen to be stuck on 390 like for Fermi GPU support), the NVIDIA 390.59 Linux driver was released minutes ago.
Most notable for existing NVIDIA 390 driver series is there is now xorg-server 1.20 compatibility. There is X.Org Server 1.20 support on the NVIDIA 396 series already, but for those using this long-lived driver branch, there is back-ported 1.20 server compatibility.
There is also new NVIDIA hardware support too, another back-port from the newer 396 branch. The new Pascal and Volta product support includes the GeForce GTX 1050 with Max-Q Design, Tesla V100-FHHL-16GB, Quadro P3200, and Quadro P4200.
The NVIDIA 390.59 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment