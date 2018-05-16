NVIDIA 390.59 Linux Driver Brings New GPU Support, X.Org Server 1.20 Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 May 2018 at 01:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
For those using the long-lived NVIDIA 390 driver series rather than the latest NVIDIA 396 short-lived series (or happen to be stuck on 390 like for Fermi GPU support), the NVIDIA 390.59 Linux driver was released minutes ago.

Most notable for existing NVIDIA 390 driver series is there is now xorg-server 1.20 compatibility. There is X.Org Server 1.20 support on the NVIDIA 396 series already, but for those using this long-lived driver branch, there is back-ported 1.20 server compatibility.

There is also new NVIDIA hardware support too, another back-port from the newer 396 branch. The new Pascal and Volta product support includes the GeForce GTX 1050 with Max-Q Design, Tesla V100-FHHL-16GB, Quadro P3200, and Quadro P4200.

The NVIDIA 390.59 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 396.18.11 Linux Vulkan Driver Released With Fixes
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
NVIDIA 396.18.07 Vulkan Driver Continues Addressing Fallout From The New SPIR-V Compiler
NVIDIA Releases The 396.24 Linux Driver With X.Org Server 1.20 Support
NVIDIA 396.18.05 Linux Vulkan Driver Released With Fixes
NVIDIA 396.18.02 Vulkan Linux Beta Brings Better Shader Performance
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Mark Shuttleworth Talks Of New Ubuntu Installer Ideas With HTML5/Electron & Snaps