NVIDIA 390.48 Linux Driver Released With GV100 & Tesla V100 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 28 March 2018 at 02:09 PM EDT. 4 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA today released the 390.48 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.

Most notable to the NVIDIA 390.48 driver is supporting the latest Volta-based workstation graphics cards of the new Quadro GV100 as well as the Tesla V100-SXM2-32GB / V100-PCIE-32GB / V100-DGXS-32GB.

This long-lived driver release is also updated with a G-SYNC fix for Quadro, flickering fixes for the X driver's composition pipeline, and improved support for the latest Linux kernel releases. NVIDIA 390.42 should now work up through the Linux 4.16 kernel.

This minor Linux graphics driver update can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
