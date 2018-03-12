NVIDIA 390.42 Linux Driver Released
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 12 March 2018 at 02:43 PM EDT. 9 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has just published the 390.42 Linux graphics driver as their latest maintenance update in this long-lived driver series.

While this is a big minor version bump, there is just one change officially mentioned for the 390.42 driver. The NVIDIA release notes just mention this Linux driver update fixes a 390.12 regression causing occasional flickering when using the NVIDIA X driver's composition pipeline.

That's it at least for official changes in this release. The NVIDIA 390.42 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com while it shouldn't be much longer before they begin with the beta for their next driver series.
