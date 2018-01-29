After rolling out the 390.12 beta Linux driver in early January as the first public driver in the 390 series, NVIDIA is ending January by the first 390 stable release: 390.25.
The NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver is shipping this Monday as the first stable driver with various fixes, new product support, and other minor improvements over 390.12.
New product support includes the GeForce GTX 1060 5GB and Quadro P620 Pascal graphics cards now being officially supported.
The 390.25 driver also adds new settings for controlling what GPU or Tegra devices are enumerated via EGL, corrects the NVIDIA EGL Wayland library SONAME, the NVIDIA kernel module has improved interaction with the ACPI video code, an OpenGL stereo preview feature was added to NVIDIA Settings, and various other display improvements. There are also some regression fixes compared to the earlier beta and other minor alterations.
More details on today's NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver update via NVIDIA.com.
7 Comments