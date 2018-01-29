NVIDIA 390.25 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1060 5GB & Quadro P620 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 29 January 2018 at 12:00 PM EST. 7 Comments
NVIDIA --
After rolling out the 390.12 beta Linux driver in early January as the first public driver in the 390 series, NVIDIA is ending January by the first 390 stable release: 390.25.

The NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver is shipping this Monday as the first stable driver with various fixes, new product support, and other minor improvements over 390.12.

New product support includes the GeForce GTX 1060 5GB and Quadro P620 Pascal graphics cards now being officially supported.

The 390.25 driver also adds new settings for controlling what GPU or Tegra devices are enumerated via EGL, corrects the NVIDIA EGL Wayland library SONAME, the NVIDIA kernel module has improved interaction with the ACPI video code, an OpenGL stereo preview feature was added to NVIDIA Settings, and various other display improvements. There are also some regression fixes compared to the earlier beta and other minor alterations.

More details on today's NVIDIA 390.25 Linux driver update via NVIDIA.com.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 340.106 Legacy Driver Released For KPTI Compatibility
The NVIDIA 390 Driver Is Playing Nicely With Linux 4.15 Kernel
NVIDIA Confirms GPU Driver Fixes For Spectre
NVIDIA Rolls Out New Vulkan Beta Driver With Conservative Rasterization Support
NVIDIA Mainlining Tegra186 DRM Support For Linux 4.16
NVIDIA 390.12 Linux Driver Reaches Beta
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code