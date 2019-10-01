Not nearly as exciting as the recent NVIDIA 440 Linux driver series going stable but for those with older Fermi graphics cards and wanting to use the latest NVIDIA binary driver experience, their 390 series legacy driver series has been updated.
The NVIDIA 390.132 driver is out today as the latest legacy driver update targeting the GeForce GTX 400/500 "Fermi" graphics cards.
The NVIDIA 390.132 legacy driver extends kernel compatibility through the latest Linux 5.4 release candidates and should continue through Linux 5.4.0 final barring any last minute changes. The NVIDIA 390.132 Linux driver also has an updated NVIDIA bug report script and updates the nvidia-drm kernel module for better handling in recent kernel versions.
That's it though with today's 390.132 legacy driver update.
