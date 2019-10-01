NVIDIA 390.132 Linux Driver Released For Legacy Fermi Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 November 2019 at 02:41 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Not nearly as exciting as the recent NVIDIA 440 Linux driver series going stable but for those with older Fermi graphics cards and wanting to use the latest NVIDIA binary driver experience, their 390 series legacy driver series has been updated.

The NVIDIA 390.132 driver is out today as the latest legacy driver update targeting the GeForce GTX 400/500 "Fermi" graphics cards.

The NVIDIA 390.132 legacy driver extends kernel compatibility through the latest Linux 5.4 release candidates and should continue through Linux 5.4.0 final barring any last minute changes. The NVIDIA 390.132 Linux driver also has an updated NVIDIA bug report script and updates the nvidia-drm kernel module for better handling in recent kernel versions.

That's it though with today's 390.132 legacy driver update.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Launches Jetson Xavier NX As 70x45mm 10~15 Watt "AI Supercomputer"
NVIDIA 440.31 Linux Driver Adds HDMI 2.1 VRR Support, VP9 Decode, DXVK Fixes
NVIDIA Announces GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER + GTX 1660 SUPER
NVIDIA Extends GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE To Work With Vulkan Apps, Better RAM Reclamation
NVIDIA 440.26 Beta Linux Driver Brings HDMI 2.1 VRR, VP9 VDPAU Decode + Much More
NVIDIA Begins Funding Blender Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations