NVIDIA Rolls Out New Vulkan Beta Driver With Conservative Rasterization Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 January 2018 at 02:40 PM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA is sticking to their pledge of being quick with delivering support for new revisions of Vulkan support in their Windows and Linux drivers.

Vulkan 1.0.67 was released on Friday and while it's mostly a mundane maintenance update, it does include one new extension: VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization. This extension adds a conservative rasterization mode to Vulkan and is similar to the GL_NV_conservative_raster OpenGL extension (more details on conservative rasterization here).

The NVIDIA Linux 387.42.01 driver is now the company's latest Vulkan beta driver for Linux while their Windows Vulkan update brings it to 388.84. There isn't any Vulkan games/applications yet using this new extension but these NVIDIA beta drivers is mainly for developers to jump-start their work. As of writing I haven't seen any other drivers yet introduce VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization.

For Linux end-users/gamers just wanting the latest beta drivers overall, the latest mainline release is presently the NVIDIA 390.12 if not needing the VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization support.
