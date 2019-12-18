NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 December 2019 at 04:07 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
For those still running a GeForce 8 or 9 series graphics card, you really ought to consider upgrading this holiday season. Even the cheapest of recent generation NVIDIA GPUs should deliver better performance and far better efficiency over those older GPUs, but in any case, NVIDIA released the 340.108 Linux driver as part of their legacy maintenance support.

The NVIDIA 340.108 Linux legacy driver update has better compatibility with the latest kernels through v5.4, various installer fixes, and a variety of other build-related failures to let this legacy driver continuing to run gracefully on the latest Linux distributions as we enter 2020. There are no new features with this being an old legacy branch simply in maintenance mode.


More details and downloads on the 340.108 driver via NVIDIA DevTalk.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA's Open-Source PhysX SDK Nearing 5.0 Release
2010 Through 2019 NVIDIA Linux News Topped By Linus Torvald's Criticism + Overclocking
NVIDIA Announces DRIVE AGX Orin With New SoC Built On Next-Gen GPU + Arm Hercules Cores
NVIDIA Launches Open-Source Video Processing Framework For Python
NVIDIA 440.44 Linux Driver Brings Fixes, __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE Honored With Vulkan
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree
Intel Linux Driver Support Revived Again For Interesting Per-Process Usage Reporting