NVIDIA 340.107 Legacy Linux Driver Brings X.Org Server 1.20 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 June 2018 at 02:52 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has rounded out their supported Linux drivers with X.Org Server 1.20 support.

NVIDIA's latest 396 driver series has supported the X.Org Server 1.20 ABI since before xorg-server 1.20.0 was released and since then has been brought to the 390 long-term driver series earlier this week and now the NVIDIA 340 legacy driver series. The 340 driver series is what's providing the maintenance-only support for the GeForce 8 and GeForce 9 series.

The NVIDIA 340.107 legacy driver update has a fix to the NVIDIA Linux driver installer, support for xorg-server 1.20, improves the NVIDIA bug reporting script, and fixes a X Server video driver ABI reporting bug.

The brief list of changes can be found via the download page. This legacy driver has also been updated for FreeBSD and Solaris users too.
