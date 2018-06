NVIDIA has rounded out their supported Linux drivers with X.Org Server 1.20 support.NVIDIA's latest 396 driver series has supported the X.Org Server 1.20 ABI since before xorg-server 1.20.0 was released and since then has been brought to the 390 long-term driver series earlier this week and now the NVIDIA 340 legacy driver series. The 340 driver series is what's providing the maintenance-only support for the GeForce 8 and GeForce 9 series.The NVIDIA 340.107 legacy driver update has a fix to the NVIDIA Linux driver installer, support for xorg-server 1.20, improves the NVIDIA bug reporting script, and fixes a X Server video driver ABI reporting bug.The brief list of changes can be found via the download page . This legacy driver has also been updated for FreeBSD and Solaris users too.