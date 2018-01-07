Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D Lands OpenGL Bindless Texture Support

Longtime Nouveau Gallium3D contributor Ilia Mirkin has landed OpenGL bindless texture (ARB_bindless_texture) support within Mesa 17.4-dev Git.
ARB_bindless_texture is an important OpenGL extension for reducing the API and OpenGL driver overhead of resource bindings and allows accessing texture objects without first needing to bind/re-bind them. RadeonSI has already supported this extension as it's needed for Feral's port of Dawn of War III for Linux. This extension isn't currently mandated through OpenGL 4.6 but is important for "AZDO" purposes.
Over the course of several commits hitting Mesa this Sunday, bindless textures are in place and currently implemented for GeForce 600/700 "Kepler" graphics cards while more work is still needed to support it on Maxwell and newer NVIDIA GPUs with this open-source driver.
