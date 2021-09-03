The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 September 2021 at 01:25 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
It looks like Paragon Software's NTFS3 kernel driver providing much better Linux support for the Microsoft NTFS file-system will land for the 5.15 kernel!

Last year Paragon Software made the surprise announcement that they were looking to mainline their NTFS3 kernel driver that previously was commercial-only. But given that there are less organizations interested in NTFS these days but rather Microsoft exFAT and even file-systems like F2FS for Android, it's nice to see Paragon finally willing to mainline the driver and also commit to maintaining it upstream moving forward.

Over the past year the NTFS3 driver has gone through many rounds of review to improve the code quality and make it better aligned with upstream coding standards. This driver offers much better functionality than the current upstream kernel driver, especially with write support in good order and other features not found in the largely unmaintained kernel driver. The NTFS3 driver also wins in features and performance compared to the FUSE-based open-source NTFS driver that is also available.

Earlier this summer Linus Torvalds called on the NTFS driver for upstreaming and it looks like that will now happen for Linux 5.15.

On Thursday night, Linus posted on the kernel mailing list asking whether the NTFS3 pull request would be submitted this cycle... Well, a short time ago Konstantin Komarov of Paragon has submitted that pull request.

Komarov summed up the current state in the PR, "This is NTFS read-write driver. Current version works with normal/compressed/sparse files and supports acl, NTFS journal replaying. Most of the code was in linux-next branch since Aug 13, but there are some patches, that were in linux-next branch only for a couple of days. Hopefully it is ok - no regression was detected in tests."

Linux 5.15 is looking to be quite exciting.
4 Comments
Related News
NFS Client Changes For Linux 5.15 Bring Connection Sharing, Better Responsiveness
EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work
XFS & EROFS File-Systems Have Big Changes For Linux 5.15
Btrfs Adds Degenerate RAID Support, Performance Improvements With Linux 5.15
KSMBD As An In-Kernel SMB3 File Server Merged For Linux 5.15
In-Kernel SMB3 File Server Looks To Land In Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
KDE Plasma 5.23 Will Be Another Exciting Release With Many Improvements Abound