NTFS-3G Driver For FUSE-Based NTFS Support Updated For Security Fixes

ntfsck command to fix a possible out-of-buffer condition. Also in this version is a fix to make sure when copying an attribute name that has a null character that it is truncated to avoid accessing non-allocated bytes.



Downloads and more details on the NTFS-3G 20222.5.17 FUSE driver via GitHub.



Hopefully more Linux users are migrating off that FUSE-based NTFS read/write driver and transitioning to the NTFS3 mainlined Linux driver. So far no fixes for that NTFS3 driver or other improvements following the recent NTFS3 maintenance concerns have been submitted but at least the intent both by Paragon Software and the interested upstream Linux developers is that the feature-rich kernel driver will be maintained one way or another moving forward.

Tuxera has issued its first new release of the NTFS-3G FUSE driver for NTFS read/write support on Linux and other platforms since last August's prior stable release. This new version was issued last week in order to ship security fixes.NTFS-3G 2022.5.17 was released last week on 26 May as a security release. In particular, there are improved defenses against maliciously-tampered NTFS partitions and against improper use of options. Plus some documentation updates.The security fixes in this NTFS-3G driver update include hardening the checking of the directory offset requested by a readdir call, to make sure a valid offset is requested as until now it didn't fend off negative offsets. There is also a fix for the