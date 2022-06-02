NTFS-3G Driver For FUSE-Based NTFS Support Updated For Security Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 2 June 2022 at 05:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Tuxera has issued its first new release of the NTFS-3G FUSE driver for NTFS read/write support on Linux and other platforms since last August's prior stable release. This new version was issued last week in order to ship security fixes.

NTFS-3G 2022.5.17 was released last week on 26 May as a security release. In particular, there are improved defenses against maliciously-tampered NTFS partitions and against improper use of options. Plus some documentation updates.

The security fixes in this NTFS-3G driver update include hardening the checking of the directory offset requested by a readdir call, to make sure a valid offset is requested as until now it didn't fend off negative offsets. There is also a fix for the ntfsck command to fix a possible out-of-buffer condition. Also in this version is a fix to make sure when copying an attribute name that has a null character that it is truncated to avoid accessing non-allocated bytes.

Downloads and more details on the NTFS-3G 20222.5.17 FUSE driver via GitHub.

Hopefully more Linux users are migrating off that FUSE-based NTFS read/write driver and transitioning to the NTFS3 mainlined Linux driver. So far no fixes for that NTFS3 driver or other improvements following the recent NTFS3 maintenance concerns have been submitted but at least the intent both by Paragon Software and the interested upstream Linux developers is that the feature-rich kernel driver will be maintained one way or another moving forward.
Add A Comment
Related News
IO_uring Continues Advancing In 2022 With New Features For Pushing Linux I/O
F2FS Enhancements Land In Linux 5.19
NFSv4 "Courteous Server" Lands As Part Of Linux 5.19 NFSD Changes
Linux 5.19 Allows Using TRIM To Zero-Out Sectors On Supported eMMC
OverlayFS Adding Support For IDMAPPED Layers For Various Benefits
XFS With Linux 5.19 Brings "Lots Of New Code"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support