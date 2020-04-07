AMD ACO Begins Using Navi NGG For Tessellation + Vertex Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 April 2020 at 08:22 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
The AMD "ACO" compiler backed by Valve for offering a faster shader compiler back-end than AMDGPU LLVM for the RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver has begun making use of Navi's NGG "Next-Gen Geometry" hardware.

It has been a slow path for the open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers to make use of NGG as found with the Navi/GFX10 hardware (sans Navi 14 being borked). There have been bugs to deal with and other obstacles in supporting this engine designed to offer faster geometry performance.

Up to now NGG was disabled by default when using the ACO back-end while now it's enabled for vertex shaders and tessellation shaders. Still to be supported by ACO is the NGG Stream-Out capabilities.

This NGG vertex and tessellation eval shader support comes via this merge request that had been in the works for the past two months but is now in good shape for Mesa 20.1.

We'll have up some fresh RADV+ACO benchmarks as the Mesa 20.1 feature freeze approaches later this month.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD's Marek Olšák Lands Even More OpenGL Threading Improvements Into Mesa 20.1
AMD ACO Backend Implements 8-bit / 16-bit Storage Capabilities - Needed For DOOM Eternal
NIR Vectorization Lands In Mesa 20.1 For Big Intel Graphics Performance Boost
Mesa OpenGL Threading Enabled For More Games Yielding Sizable Performance Jumps
Mesa 20.0.3 Released With Latest Open-Source Graphics Driver Fixes
Mesa Developers Discussing Again Whether To Fork Or Drop Non-Gallium3D Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
NIR Vectorization Lands In Mesa 20.1 For Big Intel Graphics Performance Boost