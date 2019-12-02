NEOX V Announced By Think Silicon As First RISC-V 3D GPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 December 2019 at 02:46 PM EST. 9 Comments
HARDWARE --
While there has been the Libre RISC-V community-driven effort to create a RISC-V graphics processor that basically amounts to a RISC-V core with vector extensions/improvements and running a Vulkan software implementation (though they are now reportedly eyeing POWER instead of RISC-V), Think Silicon has announced the first actual RISC-V ISA based 3D graphics processor.

Think Silicon is this week demonstrating the NEOX|V as a 3D GPU based on RISC-V. Think Silicon will be offering this IP for use by vendors in applications ranging from graphics to machine learning. NEOX|V supports four to 64 cores, varying cache sizes, FP16/FP32/FP64 plus SIMD instructions, and OpenGL ES / Vulkan support is done using the GLOVE middleware. So this isn't a complete graphics processor but uses a similar route to what was proposed with Libre RISC-V but instead using Think Silicon's own GLOVE software code.

More details on the NEOX|V via Think-Silicon.com.
9 Comments
Related News
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Linux 5.5 Brings Logitech G15 Driver, Better Windows Precision Touchpad Support
System76 ACPI Coreboot Laptop Driver, Huawei Laptop Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.5
USB Updates In Linux 5.5 Help Intel Ice Lake, NVIDIA Xavier + More - But No USB 4.0 Yet
The Allwinner "Cedrus" Video Decoder Supports H.265 On Linux 5.5
Intel Comet Lake Added To RAPL Driver With Linux 5.5, New "HMEM" Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
Linux 5.5 Finally Doing Away With The SYSCTL System Call