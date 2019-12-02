NEOX V Announced By Think Silicon As First RISC-V 3D GPU

While there has been the Libre RISC-V community-driven effort to create a RISC-V graphics processor that basically amounts to a RISC-V core with vector extensions/improvements and running a Vulkan software implementation (though they are now reportedly eyeing POWER instead of RISC-V), Think Silicon has announced the first actual RISC-V ISA based 3D graphics processor.
Think Silicon is this week demonstrating the NEOX|V as a 3D GPU based on RISC-V. Think Silicon will be offering this IP for use by vendors in applications ranging from graphics to machine learning. NEOX|V supports four to 64 cores, varying cache sizes, FP16/FP32/FP64 plus SIMD instructions, and OpenGL ES / Vulkan support is done using the GLOVE middleware. So this isn't a complete graphics processor but uses a similar route to what was proposed with Libre RISC-V but instead using Think Silicon's own GLOVE software code.
More details on the NEOX|V via Think-Silicon.com.
