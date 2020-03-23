MythTV 31 Released With Video Decode Improvements, Finally Supporting Python 3
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 23 March 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
For those stuck in home isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, MythTV 31 has been released for any open-source DVR and HTPC needs.

This is the first MythTV open-source DVR update since MythTV 30 at the start of 2019. With MythTV 31 there is a lot of work on the video decode/playback plus a few other items worth noting:

- Numerous changes to video decode and playback handling. OpenGL is now a hard requirement for MythTV 31. There is full GPU-based video acceleration for VA-API, VDPAU, NVIDIA NVDEC, VideoToolBox, Video4Linux2 codecs, MMAL, and MediaCodec. Being dropped, however, is CrystalHD and OpenMAX support. More details on the video handling changes via this Wiki page.

- "Greatly improved" channel scanning.

- Python 3 is now supported by MythTV, which is about time considering how long Python 3 has been out and Python EOL already since the beginning of the year. The Python 2 support is still present but now deprecated and to be removed in a future release.


The MythTV open-source digital video recorder project is turning 18 years old next month. With the era of Internet streaming, however, personal DVR needs are much less than a decade ago.


MythTV 31 is available from MythTV.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
XMMS-Inspired Audacious 4.0 Released With Move From GTK To Qt5 Toolkit
Netflix Talks Up SVT-AV1 Video Encode/Decode Effort
Dav1d 0.6 AV1 Video Decoder Delivering Healthy Improvements For Intel + AMD Processors
VideoLAN's dav1d 0.6 Released With More AVX2 + AVX-512 Optimizations
OpenShot 2.5.1 Released With Performance Improvements
OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 Adds Vulkan Game Capture Support, Browser Capturing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities