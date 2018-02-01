Last July marked the release of MythTV 29 as the latest release of this once super popular Linux DVR/PVR software. Today marks the availability of MythTV 29.1.
MythTV 29.1 simply includes all fixes incorporated over the past half-year since 29.0. Also out today is MythTV 0.27.7 and 0.28.2 as point releases providing bug fixes on those branches. These are the last planned updates to the MythTV 0.27/0.28 series.
The brief MythTV 29.1 release announcement can be found at MythTV.org. There are the 29.1 release notes but as of writing is basically void of content.
Add A Comment