MySQL 8.0 Coming To Fedora 29
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 May 2018 at 10:12 AM EDT. 7 Comments
FEDORA --
The Fedora 29 release due out this fall will be offering up MySQL 8.0 database support.

MySQL 8.0 was released by Oracle at the middle of April, which was too late for getting into the newly-minted Fedora 28. But MySQL 8.0 is now in Fedora Rawhide and will be making its debut in Fedora 29.

MySQL 8.0 offers many new features including a new document store for NoSQL support, significant performance improvements, better JSON support, better replication and cluster handling, reliability improvements, etc.

More details on the Fedora 29 plans for MySQL 8.0 can be found via this Wiki change page.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 30 Should Be Out In Just Under One Year
Fedora 28 Is Now Available For Download
Fedora Workstation 28 Is A Brilliant Release
Fedora 28 Is Being Released On-Time Next Week
Fedora Workstation 28 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Terrific Update
Thunderbolt 3 Support Is In Great Shape For Fedora 28
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Cinnamon 3.8 Desktop Released With Performance Improvements, Various Modifications