The Fedora 29 release due out this fall will be offering up MySQL 8.0 database support.
MySQL 8.0 was released by Oracle at the middle of April, which was too late for getting into the newly-minted Fedora 28. But MySQL 8.0 is now in Fedora Rawhide and will be making its debut in Fedora 29.
MySQL 8.0 offers many new features including a new document store for NoSQL support, significant performance improvements, better JSON support, better replication and cluster handling, reliability improvements, etc.
More details on the Fedora 29 plans for MySQL 8.0 can be found via this Wiki change page.
