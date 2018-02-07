MySQL 8.0 should presumably appear this year although no public release date has been set. At last weekend's FOSDEM conference in Brussels were many talks about developers and database administrators eager for MySQL 8.0, well, at least for those not on the MariaDB bandwagon.
Within FOSDEM's MySQL development track, a number of the talks were pertaining to MySQL 8.0, which is presently up to the release candidate phase.
Features new to MySQL 8.0 that have been piquing developer interest includes support for Atomic DDL statements, security improvements, enhancements to InnoDB like a self-tuning ability, a transactional data dictionary, and many performance improvements throughout.
If you are even just semi-interested in MySQL, be sure to check out the FOSDEM 2018 MySQL talks including the slides/videos for a lot of content covering MySQL 8.0 and other areas of this relational database management system.
