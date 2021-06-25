Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Among the many projects under the GNU umbrella, the GNU Health official project has been about working on the libre digital health ecosystem and their most recent effort is on MyGNUHealth as an effort around libre personal health records.The GNU developers involved announced MyGNUHealth 1.0 on Thursday as their effort around personal health records via a free/libre application. MyGNUHealth is privacy-minded and focuses on health and activity tracking, records, and social factors as well.

The project ambitiously believes "MyGNUHealth will be included by default in many operating systems and distributions" and that the PinePhone could lead to "the revolution in mobile computing" and also help MyGNUHealth adoption. MyGNUHealth is written in Python.