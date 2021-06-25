MyGNUHealth 1.0 - GNU Looks To Get More Involved With Personal Health Records
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 June 2021 at 08:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
Among the many projects under the GNU umbrella, the GNU Health official project has been about working on the libre digital health ecosystem and their most recent effort is on MyGNUHealth as an effort around libre personal health records.

The GNU developers involved announced MyGNUHealth 1.0 on Thursday as their effort around personal health records via a free/libre application. MyGNUHealth is privacy-minded and focuses on health and activity tracking, records, and social factors as well.


The project ambitiously believes "MyGNUHealth will be included by default in many operating systems and distributions" and that the PinePhone could lead to "the revolution in mobile computing" and also help MyGNUHealth adoption. MyGNUHealth is written in Python.


More details on MyGNUHealth 1.0 via savannah.gnu.org and GNUHealth.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Modula-2 Programming Language Front-End Still Looking Towards Mainline GCC In 2021
GNU C Library Lands Year 2038 Handling For Legacy ABIs
GNU C Library Looking To Drop FSF Copyright Assignment Policy
GRUB 2.06 To Be Succeeded By... GRUB 2.11 Bootloader Next Year
GRUB 2.06 Released With BootHole Fixes, LUKS2 Encrypted Volume Support
GNU Poke 1.3 Released For Poking At Binaries, Understanding Binary Data
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes