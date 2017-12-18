GNOME's Mutter Now Supports XWayland Keyboard Grabbing, XDG-Output
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 18 December 2017 at 09:09 AM EST. 7 Comments
GNOME --
More (X)Wayland improvements are en route for GNOME 3.28.

The latest addition to the Mutter Wayland compositor is now handling XWayland keyboard grab support so an XWayland/X11 client can exclusively grab the keyboard input. And as part of that a new setting for controlling if XWayland clients can do keyboard grabs.

As can be seen from this lengthy bug report tracking GNOME's work on XWayland keyboard grabs and shortcut inhibitor support, this work has been big and a long time coming. XWayland keyboard grabs can be important for virtual machines and potentially some games too.

This is the GNOME-side for the XWayland keyboard grabbing support while already were the changes to the X Server / XWayland code. Since 2016 has also been the native Wayland protocol for keyboard grabs.

Separately, over the weekend Mutter also received XDG-Output support. The XDG-Output protocol is used for better describing desktop outputs/displays. This XDG-Output support should also be useful to XWayland clients.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Builder IDE Becoming More Capable In GNOME 3.28
GIMP Picks Up Support For The New Flatpak/FreeDesktop.org Screenshot API
GNOME 3.27.3 Brings More Meson Ports, Redesign To DConf Editor
NetworkManager Picks Up Support For Intel's IWD WiFi Daemon & Meson Build System
Flatpak'ed Epiphany Browser Becomes More Useful
GTK4, GNOME's Wayland Support & Vulkan Renderer Topped GNOME In 2017
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show