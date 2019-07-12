GNOME's Mutter Picks Up Another Optimization For Helping DisplayLink-Type Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 12 July 2019 at 07:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Collabora's Pekka Paalanen landed another optimization this week into GNOME's Mutter for further enhancing the performance of using DisplayLink hardware and similar secondary GPUs under this Linux desktop.

Over the past few cycles we've seen a lot of improvements made for bettering the performance of DisplayLink USB graphics connected displays under the GNOME desktop environment. While the experience has already improved a lot, for GNOME 3.34 due out in September will be more optimizations.

This latest optimization is using the primary GPU of the system for copying to secondary outputs. This is a fallback to the hardware accelerated copies from the primary GPU memory and an alternative to the slow CPU-based copy path. This new copy path copies using the primary GPU writing into the memory of the secondary GPU.

Pekka explained, "This attempts a somewhat notorious operation: using a GPU to render into a DRM dumb buffer. Normally that is illegal, but in this case we already have a working fallback just in case it doesn't work. The DRM dumb buffer is allocated on the secondary GPU device to ensure it will work for KMS on the secondary's outputs. The primary GPU copy is only attempted if the secondary GPU copy path has already been deemed unavailable. Therefore this MR cannot regress any "PRIME" use cases that are already using the secondary GPU to do the copy. The primary GPU copy path can only be used where previously the CPU copy path was used, and there, when it works, it should be a major performance win."

This new copy path yielded lower CPU utilization for Mutter and also much lower wall times per call. More details via this now-honored MR.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Software Moving Forward With Disabling Snap Plugin
Another Attempt At Reducing GNOME's Mutter Input Latency
Gallium3D Panfrost Driver Can Now Handle Running The GNOME Shell Desktop
GNOME Foundation Issues 2018 Annual Report - Massive Increase In Funding
GNOME Shell & Mutter See Their 3.33.3 Releases With Notable X11/Wayland Changes
GNOME 3.33.3 Released With Sysprof Profiling Integration, Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone
Microsoft Aiming For A Linux Development Workflow Around WSL + VS Code Remote