GNOME's Mutter Now Batches Clipping Rectangles For Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 18 December 2019 at 11:45 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNOME --
After recently taking some time off of work, Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has been back on the GNOME bug hunt in the continuing quest of optimizing its performance. This GNOME 3.36 cycle is particularly important considering the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release.

The most recent optimization made by Daniel van Vugt is on batch clip rectangles into a single upload. This comes about as a recent development build had encountered a major slowdown in GNOME Shell's icon spring animation. This stuttering should now be addressed thanks to this batching of the clip rectangles into a single upload.

Besides today's activities, there is also a lot of other performance work still pending by Daniel and others that will hopefully make it in time for GNOME 3.36 / Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

GNOME 3.36 is already quite good in the performance department on X11 and Wayland while it will be exciting to see how much they can achieve before the desktop update in March.
