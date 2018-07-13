More Mutter Performance Tuning Work Landing For GNOME 3.30
GNOME 3.30 is looking like Mutter will be quite fit with the ability to remove its dependence on X11 code and various performance tuning optimizations. On top of already landed performance work in recent months, more optimizations have just landed and it looks like more could still be on the way.

Most recently, as of this morning, this two month old GitLab request was merged about re-using paint volumes. From the last commit it explains, "Cuts down approximately all paint volume calculations when there's windows that redraw frequently, but don't move."

There has also been some adjoining fixes made to gnome-shell as part of this latest batch of tuning.

The continued tuning to Mutter and GNOME Shell is certainly appreciated. Recently I finally upgraded to Fedora 28 on my main production workstation and was quite disappointed in the Mutter performance when using two 4K screens backed by Intel UHD Graphics... It was very sluggish with the Wayland session but has been running great and performant when falling back to the GNOME Shell X.Org session, but more on that in another article.
