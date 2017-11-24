The Maß Is Empty: Munich Switching Back To Windows After ~14 Years With Linux
There are a lot of reasons to love Munich from Augustiner to the wiesn and Bavarian culture, but their leading use of Linux / open-source software via their LiMux initiative that began in 2003 is no more.

The Munich City Council has indeed decided to abandon this effort and go back to using Microsoft software, including the use of Windows 10. This comes following months of speculation that Munich was going back in bed with Microsoft and now it's official following the recent vote this week by their city council.


The city of Munich in the wonderful land of Bavaria is spending nearly sixty million dollars (49.3 M EUR) to transition their Linux systems back to Windows with a timetable now set for 2020.


This is unfortunate to end this way after Munich having been a shining example of open-source/Linux adoption within city governments for years and now they are reverting this and putting around 30,000 PCs back to Windows and running Microsoft Office rather than LibreOffice.


Munich remains my utopia and favorite city in the world, but now solely for non-computing reasons.
