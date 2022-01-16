Mumble 1.4 Released For Open-Source Voice Chat

It's been over two years since Mumble 1.3 was released for this open-source VoIP / voice chat program that is popular with gamers and open-source enthusiasts while today it's been succeeded by Mumble 1.4.
Mumble 1.4 has reached stable and comes with a new plug-in framework for extending this high quality voice chat software. This new framework can be used for extending the functionality offered by Mumble and can be used for a variety of general purpose use-cases. Mumble 1.4 also adds a full-featured search dialog, channel listeners, TalkingUI as a convenient non-gamer overlay for showing who is talking, various other UI improvements, stereo audio streams support, and support for Markdown in text messages.
While Mumble 1.4 finally adds stereo audio streams support, by default the Mumble client will use mono audio. The stereo streams is primarily designed for music bots.
There are also many bug fixes and smaller enhancements to find with the stable Mumble 1.4 release. For more details on Mumble 1.4, or to download this popular open-source voice chat program, visit Mumble.info.
