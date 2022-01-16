Mumble 1.4 Released For Open-Source Voice Chat
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 January 2022 at 06:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
It's been over two years since Mumble 1.3 was released for this open-source VoIP / voice chat program that is popular with gamers and open-source enthusiasts while today it's been succeeded by Mumble 1.4.

Mumble 1.4 has reached stable and comes with a new plug-in framework for extending this high quality voice chat software. This new framework can be used for extending the functionality offered by Mumble and can be used for a variety of general purpose use-cases. Mumble 1.4 also adds a full-featured search dialog, channel listeners, TalkingUI as a convenient non-gamer overlay for showing who is talking, various other UI improvements, stereo audio streams support, and support for Markdown in text messages.

While Mumble 1.4 finally adds stereo audio streams support, by default the Mumble client will use mono audio. The stereo streams is primarily designed for music bots.


There are also many bug fixes and smaller enhancements to find with the stable Mumble 1.4 release. For more details on Mumble 1.4, or to download this popular open-source voice chat program, visit Mumble.info.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenRGB 0.7 Released With Many More Devices Supported, Improved Settings
LuxCoreRender 2.6 Released For This Great Open-Source, Physically Based Renderer
KiCad 6.0 Release Imminent As A Leading Open-Source Circuit Board CAD Program
Darktable 3.8 Released For This Great Open-Source Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Polychromatic 0.7.3 Released With New Razer Device Support, 8000Hz Polling
GIMP 2.10.30 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support, Improved Portals Integration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
BOLT Merged Into LLVM To Optimize Binaries For Faster Performance
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Red Hat / Fedora Anaconda Installer Shifting To A Web Based UI