For fans of the Mumble open-source VoIP communication program that is popular with gamers, Mumble 1.3 was released as their first major release in years.
It's been nearly ten years since Mumble 1.2 launched and even two and a half years since the last v1.2 point release came with security/bug fixes. Mumble 1.3 is huge with over 3,000 changes.
Mumble 1.3 is bringing theme improvements, better volume controls, dynamic channel filtering, PulseAudio monitor devices can now be used as input devices, better media key handling, and a lot more.
More details on the massive Mumble 1.3 release via Mumble.info.
