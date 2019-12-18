It was just last week that Canonical released Multipass 0.9 as their means of easily spinning up Ubuntu virtual machines across Linux / Windows / macOS. Today Multipass 1.0.0 made the surprisingly fast debut and marks their first stable release.
They self-describe Multipass 1.0 as "a mini-cloud on your workstation using native hypervisors of all the supported plaforms (Windows, macOS and Linux), it will give you an Ubuntu command line in just a click ("Open shell") or a simple multipass shell command, or even a keyboard shortcut."
Multipass is akin to Vagrant and similar VM managers. Multipass makes use of KVM on Linux, Hyper-V on Microsoft Windows, and HyperKit on macOS. VirtualBox support is also there for Windows and macOS. Multipass is basically the Canonical/Ubuntu focused approach for being able to quickly and easily fire up Ubuntu VMs and integrates with their ecosystem around Snaps and the like.
More details on Multipass 1.0 via the GitHub release and the project site.
