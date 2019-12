Multipass, the Canonical-led open-source project that aims to make it easy to spin up Ubuntu VM instances on Linux and Windows and macOS, is up to version 0.9 ahead of a possible 1.0 release for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.Multipass is the Canonical-led lightweight VM manager focused on quickly and easily creating new Ubuntu instances. Multipass builds atop KVM on Linux while on Windows has Hyper-V or VirtualBox and macOS has HyperKit and VirtualBox at its disposal. Multipass is a lot like Vagrant and makes it easy to fetch the latest distribution images, quickly and easily launching new instances with a single command, and other features. In catering to Ubuntu, it's also friendly with Snaps for deployment.The Multipass 0.9 release out today enables image compaction / garbage collection for recovering disk space, mounts are more resilient, AppArmor confinement around QEMU, Snap integration improvements, the daemon should be more responsive, and a wide variety of other fixes and improvements.More details on Multipass 0.9 and the open-source VM manager project in general can be found via GitHub and the official project site at multipass.run . Being early in the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS development cycle, it will be interesting to see what else Canonical does for Multipass ahead of the April long-term support release.