With the Git 2.26 release at the end of March one of the performance wins comes in the way of Git's grep functionality now being multi-threaded.Besides multi-threaded git-grep being faster, another interesting anecdote is that it was created by a student developer during last year's Google Summer of Code. Student developer Matheus Tavares wrote a blog post this week about this faster pattern searching in Git 2.26 following his GSoC project in 2019. Git's grep functionality had seen multi-threading work originally in 2010 but Git's internal object store up until now made it perform worse than the sequential grep.In the end he was able to improve the git-grep performance by over three times on a 4-core / 8-thread system. "In the cached searches, we observed speedups of up to 3.34x over the original code, and almost 5x over the original code with threads re-enabled but without the improvements. Additionally, the working tree searches also got faster with our changes, showing speedups of up to 1.53x."More details on this multi-threaded win for Git via this blog post . We have also added the git-grep query used for the benchmarks in the research to our Git benchmark