MuQSS Scheduler Updated For Linux 4.14, Experimental SMT Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 November 2017 at 07:42 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
This week Con Kolivas updated his MuQSS scheduler patch-set for the Linux 4.14 kernel. This is the scheduler that was born out of his earlier work on BFS.

MuQSS has now been around for one year as the "Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler" that succeeded his work on BFS, the "Brain Fuck Scheduler", for years prior. The aim of this scheduler is still about system responsiveness and interactivity with desktop class systems but should work out for most workloads.

For users of MuQSS or those wanting to try it out, the 4.14 patches are available. Con continues to have no mainline ambitions for this scheduler.

This week he also put out some experimental patches in catering the scheduler more towards Intel HT / AMD SMT CPUs where the scheduler is now configurable to share by SMT/HT siblings or multi-core siblings to match these processor topologies. His testing so far is promising for SMT systems in some throughput workloads.
