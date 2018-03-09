Mozilla Servo Team To Begin Focusing On VR / Mixed Reality

Mozilla's Servo team is being absorbed by the company's Mixed Reality Team.
Mozilla will be investing more into mixed reality / VR / mobile with their Servo developers now focusing their low-level work in these fields. Servo developers will work on implementing the GeckoView API and begin testing with various AR/VR devices.
In 2018 the Servo team will be investigating potential declarative VR standards, experimenting with DOM to texture, higher quality text rendering with WebRender, experimenting with new AR APIs and computer vision, experimenting with new WebGL extensions, and experimenting with other APIs.
More details in this bit of a shift in focus for the Servo developers were shared today via the Servo.org blog.
10 Comments