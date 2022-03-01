Mozilla Formally Introduces MDN Plus As Its Developer Subscription Service

After launching an improved MDN earlier this month and teasing their "MDN Plus" subscription service, today that Mozilla Developer Network premium service is now available.MDN Plus allows for developers to receive notifications for new/updated documentation around changes, new CSS features, and new APIs. MDN Plus also allows following particular pages for receiving notifications.MDN Plus also adds a Collections feature for quickly accessing the most relevant articles to you and your work. Additionally, MDN Plus offers an offline mode via a Progressive Web Application for easily viewing MDN Web Docs when not connected to the Internet.



The new paid plans of MDN Plus for the Mozilla Developer Network documentation portal.

MDN Plus is being offered at a "MDN Plus 5" plan for $5 per month (or $50 annual) or an "MDN Supporter 10" plan for $10 per month or $100 per year for accessing all MDN Plus features plus having earlier access to new features. MDN Supporter 10 customers also have a direct feedback channel to MDN developers. MDN Core is also being offered as a test drive / trial plan prior to selecting a plan by offering a limited version for free.