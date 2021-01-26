Mozilla Firefox 85.0 is available today as the open-source web browser's first major release of the year.
For those more interested in Firefox now following the recent news of Google cutting off Chromium API access to various Google services in trying to steer more users to Chrome proper, Firefox 85.0 has arrived just in time. Firefox 85.0 is available this morning via the Mozilla FTP ahead of the official announcement.
Firefox 85.0 comes with privacy enhancements like network partitioning, the password manager can now more easily remove all saved logins, and the Adobe Flash support is removed in full.
There are also various developer improvements with Firefox 85 like rel="preload" being supported on link tags, the CSS :focus-visible pseudo class being enabled, and more.
Firefox 85.0 is not the most exciting release but another incremental update and in particular with more privacy related enhancements. Plus like all other major software since Adobe EOL'ed Flash last month, Firefox 85.0 formally flushes out support for that formerly widespread technology.
