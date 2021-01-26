Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 26 January 2021 at 03:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
MOZILLA --
Mozilla Firefox 85.0 is available today as the open-source web browser's first major release of the year.

For those more interested in Firefox now following the recent news of Google cutting off Chromium API access to various Google services in trying to steer more users to Chrome proper, Firefox 85.0 has arrived just in time. Firefox 85.0 is available this morning via the Mozilla FTP ahead of the official announcement.

Firefox 85.0 comes with privacy enhancements like network partitioning, the password manager can now more easily remove all saved logins, and the Adobe Flash support is removed in full.

There are also various developer improvements with Firefox 85 like rel="preload" being supported on link tags, the CSS :focus-visible pseudo class being enabled, and more.

Firefox 85.0 is not the most exciting release but another incremental update and in particular with more privacy related enhancements. Plus like all other major software since Adobe EOL'ed Flash last month, Firefox 85.0 formally flushes out support for that formerly widespread technology.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mozilla Announces "Open Web Docs" Following Last Year's Layoffs
Mozilla Firefox Flips On AVIF Image Decoding By Default
Mozilla Firefox Appears Ready To Enable AVIF Image Handling Support By Default
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC