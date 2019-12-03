Firefox 71 Available With New Kiosk Mode, New Certificate Viewer

Today marks the last Mozilla Firefox feature update of 2019 with the release of Firefox 71.0.
Firefox 71.0 introduces a --kiosk CLI switch for launching Firefox in a full-screen kiosk mode, a redesigned about:config area, a new certificate viewer, new server timing information is exposed via Firefox's Developer Tools, partial support for the Media Session API, native MP3 encoding is enabled for all desktop platforms, and various other developer enhancements.
More details via the release notes. Firefox 71 builds are available right now from Mozilla FTP.
Some Firefox 71.0 browser benchmarks will be up on Phoronix soon.
4 Comments