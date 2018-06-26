Firefox 61 Releasing Today With Performance Improvements, Accessibility Inspector
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 26 June 2018 at 05:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MOZILLA --
Mozilla is on schedule with releasing Firefox 61.0 today and can already be found via their FTP mirrors.

Firefox 61.0 has us excited due to performance improvements: This new web-browser update has furthered Quantum CSS to offer faster page rendering times with the parsing being parallelized, other rendering speed optimizations, and faster tab switching on Linux/Windows are among the performance enhancements.

Also new with Firefox 61 is the Accessibility Inspector that exposes information about assistive technologies for the current web-page. This inspector should help ensure that web-pages are accessibility friendly.

Firefox 61.0 also ships with TLS 1.3 support being enabled by default based upon the latest TLS draft, improvements to the Firefox dark theme support, improved support for managing Web Extensions, and various other advancements.

Those wanting to grab the generic Linux binaries for Firefox 61.0 right now can do so via Mozilla.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Firefox 61 Beta Brings Quantum CSS Improvements, Faster Tab Switching
Firefox 60 Released With New Enterprise Features, Web Authentication / Yubikey Support
Firefox Reality: Linux-Supported Browser For AR/VR Mixed Reality
Firefox 60 Is In Beta With Web Authentication & Policy Engine Support
Firefox 59 Prepped For Release: Nukes GTK2 Code, Still Prepping For Wayland
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements