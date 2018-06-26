Firefox 61 Releasing Today With Performance Improvements, Accessibility Inspector

Mozilla is on schedule with releasing Firefox 61.0 today and can already be found via their FTP mirrors.
Firefox 61.0 has us excited due to performance improvements: This new web-browser update has furthered Quantum CSS to offer faster page rendering times with the parsing being parallelized, other rendering speed optimizations, and faster tab switching on Linux/Windows are among the performance enhancements.
Also new with Firefox 61 is the Accessibility Inspector that exposes information about assistive technologies for the current web-page. This inspector should help ensure that web-pages are accessibility friendly.
Firefox 61.0 also ships with TLS 1.3 support being enabled by default based upon the latest TLS draft, improvements to the Firefox dark theme support, improved support for managing Web Extensions, and various other advancements.
Those wanting to grab the generic Linux binaries for Firefox 61.0 right now can do so via Mozilla.org.
Add A Comment