Firefox 60 Released With New Enterprise Features, Web Authentication / Yubikey Support
Firefox 60.0 is out this morning and it's quite a big update while also being Mozilla's newest ESR release for extended support.

Among the many changes to find with Firefox 60 is the new Policy Engine and Group Policy support for better integrating Firefox within enterprise deployments. The new policy engine supports the Windows Group Policy as well as a cross-platform JSON file for defining the policy. Firefox 60.0 also features the new Web Authentication API with support for devices like the Yubikey for dealing with passwords/authentication.

Firefox 60.0 also has changes to the New Tab / Firefox Home pages to be more responsive and provide "sponsored stories" to some US users, redesigned cookies and site storage preferences, Quantum CSS is now used to render the browser user-interface, improved WebRTC audio performance, Firefox on Linux can now show/hide page titles in the title bar, and various security fixes and other enhancements.

A complete look at the many end-user facing changes of Firefox 60 can be found via the release notes at Mozilla.org.
