Firefox 59 Prepped For Release: Nukes GTK2 Code, Still Prepping For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 13 March 2018 at 07:48 AM EDT. 10 Comments
Mozilla's Firefox 59.0 is now available to download from the FTP server ahead of the official announcement.

Firefox 59.0 can now be downloaded for all supported platforms. Firefox 59.0 does deliver on dropping GTK2 support in favor of the GTK3 tool-kit support that's now mature.

But what didn't make it for Firefox 59.0 is the Firefox 59 Wayland support that remains a work-in-progress and was diverted from being a target for mozilla59. While the Wayland support isn't yet squared away, there have been bug fixes and other improvements in working towards getting this native Wayland support ready by default for those not building your web-browser with the --enable-default-toolkit=cairo-gtk3-wayland switch.

Firefox 59.0 features some refinements to its developer tools, the textarea element now supports the autocomplete attribute, calc() is now supported by CSS color values as well as in media queries, PointerEvents API is enabled for Firefox on the desktop, WebVTT regions are now enabled by default, and there's also an improved private browsing mode.

Firefox 59.0 can be downloaded from the Mozilla FTP server.
