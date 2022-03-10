AmigaOS-Like MorphOS 3.16 Released With Better Performance

MorphOS as the AmigaOS-like operating system now in development for more than two decades and targeting PowerPC hardware is out with version 3.16 as its first major release in over a year.MorphOS 3.16 brings this operating system multiple performance improvements, better stability, and security enhancements. MorphOS 3.16 also introduces a new version of the Wayfarer web browser to replace its prior and obsolete Odyssey browser. There is also various other application updates as part of MorphOS 3.16 as well as lower-level updates like now having OpenSSL 3.0 as a shared library.The MorphOS 3.16 SDK has GCC 11 as the latest version of that open-source compiler, an updated GDB debugger, and other toolchain updates.



