Back in April was the last time we saw much XeHP specificc ode land in the open-source Mesa driver code while this week there was a fresh batch of code merged.
Merged this week into Mesa Git ahead of next quarter's 21.2 release was XeHP handling for scratch buffers and register spilling. Changes with GFX12.5 rework how scratch handling is done and thus a number of patches were needed to get this ready for XeHP. In turn this functionality is now wired up for both Iris Gallium3D and ANV Vulkan.
The latest XeHP commits to Mesa can be seen here.
Intel XeXP (Xe-HP) is Intel's datacenter / high performance SKU of Xe graphics. Xe-HP is rumored to have up to 960 EUs and 32GB of HBM2E memory. From kernel space through user-space, Intel's open-source driver engineers remain very busy working on XeHP and other Intel discrete graphics support that is beginning to settle and looking like by year's end all of the open-source bits might be upstream and ready for use. It's been a very long road due to their open-source driver assembled roughly over the past two decades until now being focused just on integrated graphics.
