More Intel Xe-HP Enablement Code Lands In Mesa 21.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 June 2021 at 06:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Back in April was the last time we saw much XeHP specificc ode land in the open-source Mesa driver code while this week there was a fresh batch of code merged.

Merged this week into Mesa Git ahead of next quarter's 21.2 release was XeHP handling for scratch buffers and register spilling. Changes with GFX12.5 rework how scratch handling is done and thus a number of patches were needed to get this ready for XeHP. In turn this functionality is now wired up for both Iris Gallium3D and ANV Vulkan.

The latest XeHP commits to Mesa can be seen here.

Intel XeXP (Xe-HP) is Intel's datacenter / high performance SKU of Xe graphics. Xe-HP is rumored to have up to 960 EUs and 32GB of HBM2E memory. From kernel space through user-space, Intel's open-source driver engineers remain very busy working on XeHP and other Intel discrete graphics support that is beginning to settle and looking like by year's end all of the open-source bits might be upstream and ready for use. It's been a very long road due to their open-source driver assembled roughly over the past two decades until now being focused just on integrated graphics.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa's Exciting Milestones So Far In 2021 From Zink To Great Intel/AMD Open-Source Work
Work-In-Progress RadeonSI+Nine Showing Big Performance Win For Source Engine Games
PanVK Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Open-Source Vulkan Driver With Arm Mali GPUs
Mesa Lands Work Around Async glFlush - Should Help Workstation Performance
Pending Patches Allow Direct3D 9 "Gallium Nine" To Run Over Mesa's Zink Vulkan
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes
Surface Suspension Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Wine 6.11 Released With Theming Support For All Built-In Programs