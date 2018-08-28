While the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window just ended this past weekend and the development cycle for Linux 4.20 (or most likely to be called Linux 5.0) won't kick off until around the middle of October, AMD has already begun staging a ton of changes for this next kernel version. In particular, it looks like with this next kernel release their Vega 20 enablement will be in order.
Last week I mentioned AMD already staging AMDGPU changes for Linux 4.20~5.0 and that's continued at full-speed. Some of the latest Vega 20 code staged in this "work in progress" tree include:
- Updating the golden register settings for Vega 20.
- Support for the 2nd UVD instance on Vega 20 (previously mentioned on Phoronix, there will be two UVDs with Vega 20).
- PSP 11.0 support for Vega 20 as the updated Platform Security Processor on the GPU responsible for firmware loading, GPU resets, and other security-minded work.
- PowerPlay-based power management support should now be working for Vega 20 following the SMU manager code being merged yesterday.
- With the PowerPlay support also comes the OverDrive-based overclocking support.
- The "experimental hardware support" flag is being dropped for Vega 20 meaning that it should be in good shape.
This amounts to several thousand lines of new Vega 20 kernel driver code being staged ahead of Linux 4.20~5.0. The code for this next kernel is being developed within the drm-next-4.20-wip branch.
Details on Vega 20 remain scarce with the GPU not officially being announced but it's expected to be a high performance GPU, manufactured at 7nm, will feature deep learning instructions, and more. Vega 20 is expected to launch by the end of 2018.
