Ubuntu MATE / Studio / Budgie All End Their 32-bit ISOs For New Releases
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 May 2018 at 06:36 AM EDT. 6 Comments
UBUNTU --
Following the recent Ubuntu 18.04 Long Term Support release, more Ubuntu derivatives are taking this opportunity to end the production of their 32-bit software images.

Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, and now Ubuntu Studio have all announced they are ending their 32-bit/i386 images as of the next release, Ubuntu 18.10. Ubuntu itself has already been concentrating on x86_64 while now these other derivatives are also deciding to cease their 32-bit images -- of course, still maintaining 32-bit package support, but no longer focusing installer media for hardware more than one decade old. Ubuntu Studio joined the list this morning as the latest doing away with old Intel/AMD 32-bit ISOs.

For now at least, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, and Kubuntu are among those still offering 32-bit installation support if your system is not AMD64 capable.


It's great seeing more and more Linux distributions finally catering more to modern hardware while at the same time it's also great there are still those lightweight focused distributions for those who enjoy tinkering with the older targets.
6 Comments

