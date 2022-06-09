More Intel Raptor Lake & Meteor Lake Driver Additions Coming For Linux 5.20

Intel's open-source Linux driver engineers are busy not only preparing support for next-generation 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors but also the follow-on 14th Gen "Meteor Lake" on Linux.Going to the end of 2021 there have been Linux patches being posted by Intel engineers around Raptor Lake from the graphics driver support to other enablement work. It's all been rather small patches thus far with Raptor Lake an evolutionary step past Alder Lake. For the most part from the driver perspective it's been taking Alder Lake code paths, which in turn for some areas of the kernel are just building off existing code paths from prior generations. Thus for some areas it's just a matter of adding new device IDs. Meteor Lake has also been seeing open-source Linux patches tick up in recent time too even though those 14th Gen Core processors are not expected for another year.With Linux 5.20 there will be more driver additions both for Raptor Lake and Meteor Lake. So far those additions are just more IDs being introduced. The STMMAC network driver is seeing a PCI ID for Raptor Lake P. Thunderbolt for Raptor Lake is also coming in the v5.20 cycle with using the same Thunderbolt/USB4 controller as Alder Lake. There is also HD audio support for Meteor Lake coming in that next kernel cycle too.



Intel's great open-source software efforts continue from timely Linux support to the vast collection of software with oneAPI and their other user-space initiatives.

And that's just the patch activity from this week of work beginning to appear in different "-next" branches now that the Linux 5.19 merge window has passed and developers begin queuing up code for what will then appear in the Linux 5.20 merge window around late July / early August. Linux 5.20 will hopefully be the kernel shipping with Ubuntu 22.10, Fedora 37, and other autumn Linux distributions so hopefully for that kernel the Raptor Lake support will be in great shape.Stay tuned to Phoronix to see what more Raptor Lake patches may appear in the coming weeks for introduction in that next kernel cycle.