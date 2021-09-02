The Big Batch Of New AMD RDNA2 PCI IDs Is Heading To Linux 5.15

Last week I wrote about AMD adding 17 more RDNA2 PCI IDs to their Linux driver which is rather unusual given the amount and the number of PCI IDs already found in the AMDGPU kernel driver for these latest-generation GPUs and the Radeon RX 6000 series already being mid-life. As noted in that article and seemingly in agreement with the various other industry articles following that Phoronix news, it seems to be for some sort of RDNA2 refresh likely. Now those new PCI IDs are being queued up for introduction in the current Linux 5.15 cycle.
Rather than waiting until Linux 5.16 to add those 17 new PCI IDs, they were submitted yesterday as part of an initial batch of AMDGPU "fixes" for Linux 5.15. Those PCI IDs had missed the main DRM pull request for Linux 5.15 but should be able to safely land as a "fix" since it doesn't risk regressing any existing new hardware support since it's just adding new PCI IDs for hardware support.
Other AMDGPU fixes that were just sent out for Linux 5.15 include enabling scatter/gather display support for Yellow Carp APUs (expected to be the "Rembrandt" APUs), disabling of PCI Express dynamic power management (DPM) on Intel Rocket Lake platforms since they seem to be causing audio issues for at least some Radeon GPUs (Polaris has been what's been reported to be having problems with Rocket Lake), and other small fixes.
The new PCI IDs and various driver fixes were sent in via this pull request to the DRM tree and in turn in the days ahead will be sent as part of DRM fixes for the Linux 5.15 cycle. Linux 5.15 stable should be out in about two months time.
We'll see as well if these new PCI IDs are also going to be back-ported to existing Linux kernel stable series given no other functional changes were made to the driver. (The patch in question isn't CC'ing stable.) But at least with no other driver changes needed it will hopefully end up being back-ported or carried by distribution kernels so these Radeon RDNA2 refresh cards will be able to see good out-of-the-box Linux support at launch.
