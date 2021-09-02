The Big Batch Of New AMD RDNA2 PCI IDs Is Heading To Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 2 September 2021 at 07:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Last week I wrote about AMD adding 17 more RDNA2 PCI IDs to their Linux driver which is rather unusual given the amount and the number of PCI IDs already found in the AMDGPU kernel driver for these latest-generation GPUs and the Radeon RX 6000 series already being mid-life. As noted in that article and seemingly in agreement with the various other industry articles following that Phoronix news, it seems to be for some sort of RDNA2 refresh likely. Now those new PCI IDs are being queued up for introduction in the current Linux 5.15 cycle.

Rather than waiting until Linux 5.16 to add those 17 new PCI IDs, they were submitted yesterday as part of an initial batch of AMDGPU "fixes" for Linux 5.15. Those PCI IDs had missed the main DRM pull request for Linux 5.15 but should be able to safely land as a "fix" since it doesn't risk regressing any existing new hardware support since it's just adding new PCI IDs for hardware support.

Other AMDGPU fixes that were just sent out for Linux 5.15 include enabling scatter/gather display support for Yellow Carp APUs (expected to be the "Rembrandt" APUs), disabling of PCI Express dynamic power management (DPM) on Intel Rocket Lake platforms since they seem to be causing audio issues for at least some Radeon GPUs (Polaris has been what's been reported to be having problems with Rocket Lake), and other small fixes.

The new PCI IDs and various driver fixes were sent in via this pull request to the DRM tree and in turn in the days ahead will be sent as part of DRM fixes for the Linux 5.15 cycle. Linux 5.15 stable should be out in about two months time.

We'll see as well if these new PCI IDs are also going to be back-ported to existing Linux kernel stable series given no other functional changes were made to the driver. (The patch in question isn't CC'ing stable.) But at least with no other driver changes needed it will hopefully end up being back-ported or carried by distribution kernels so these Radeon RDNA2 refresh cards will be able to see good out-of-the-box Linux support at launch.
1 Comment
Related News
RadeonSI Enables DCC Stores For RDNA2 APUs To Squeeze Out More Performance
Experimental Ray-Tracing For Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Nears Upstream Mesa
AMD ROCm 4.3.1 Released With RHEL 8.4 + SLES 15 SP3 Support
AMD Adds 17 More PCI IDs For RDNA2 GPUs To Their Linux Driver
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 Released With Radeon RX 6600 XT Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers
Linux 5.14 Features Aplenty With New AMD GPUs, SmartShift, More Alder Lake, Core Scheduling